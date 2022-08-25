Loudspeaker Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The global loudspeaker market is likely to reach US$ 6 Bn in value terms, expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period 2022-2032, concludes a recently revamped report published by Fact.MR. Growth is underpinned by an increasing tilt towards investments in advanced acoustic systems across residential and commercial settings.

From 2017 to 2021, the market experienced a steady expansion rate, clocking a CAGR of over 5%. By the end of the said historical period, the industry was valued at nearly US$ 3 Bn. Prospects further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as mandatory stay at home directives led to increased reliance on virtual streaming platforms for entertainment and business purposes.

As these restrictions ease, both residential and commercial stakeholders are resuming outdoor public activities, further reinforcing the projected positive growth outlook for the market. Moreover, enhanced spending on consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops and tablets will further cement high loudspeaker sales in the forthcoming decade.

Loudspeaker Market Segmentations:

Speaker Type Satellite Loudspeakers Subwoofer Loudspeakers Wall-mounted Loudspeakers Outdoor Loudspeakers Soundbars Multimedia Loudspeakers Other Loudspeaker Types

Application Loudspeakers for Communication Automotive Loudspeakers Loudspeakers for Home Entertainment Loudspeakers for Other Applications



