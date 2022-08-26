Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Share, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2019 to 2028.

Safety of law enforcement officers while performing their duty to ensure safety and security and to detect, prevent, and prosecute violations expected to drive the demand for personal protective equipment over the forecast period. Police officers deployed on the ground level during the pandemic are exposed to the coronavirus, particularly when in direct contact with the public. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the police force has played a critical role in assisting attempts to contain the disease and build safer communities. This has increased the demand for respiratory, hand, and eye protection used by officers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for law enforcement PPE such as protective clothes, respirator masks, face shields, surgical masks, and goggles. The demand for PPE, especially respiratory, hand, and eye protection PPE, continues to be high since the threat of the virus is still imminent. Since PPE continues to be an indispensable part of safety during the pandemic, the market is expected to observe growth in the coming years.

According to the Global Peace Index, civil unrest has more than doubled in the last decade because of escalating challenges such as police brutality and economic hardship. As of 2021, around 5,000 pandemic-related violent events from January 2020 to April 2021, and tensions were recorded as the coronavirus pandemic has a detrimental influence on civil rights and violence, political stability, and conflict.

Hi-Vis clothing, protective vests/body armors, coveralls/gowns, eye protection, head protection helmets, breathing devices, gloves, and footwear are examples of personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by law enforcement personnel during battle or training. These PPE are designed to protect enforcement personnel from biological, chemical, physical, and radioactive threats on duty.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, various government agencies relaxed rules relating to the value chain to ensure uninterrupted supply, boost production capacity, and control PPE export. Furthermore, the pandemic’s long-term impact includes strategic stockpiling of vital supplies, a significant rise in various players’ manufacturing capacity, and an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions as well as new entrants.

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global law enforcement personal protective equipment market on the basis of product and region:

Law Enforcement PPE Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Protective Clothing Respiratory Protection Eye & Face Protection Head Protection Hand Protection Others

Law Enforcement PPE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

October 2021: DuPont introduced Core Matrix Technology that improves fragmentation and ballistic performance in armors, thereby improving the safety of law enforcement officers on duty.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment market include

3M

The SAFARILAND Group

MSA Safety

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

XION Protective Gear

ArmorSource LLC

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Ansell Protective Solutions

Avon Rubber PLC

COFRA SRL

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Ballistic Body Armour Pty

Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

