Increasing Expenditure On Interior Decoration to Contribute to the Growth of Fiberglass Sunscreen Market

The global fiberglass sunscreen market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increased spending on home improvement projects or home remodeling is boosting the product demand. The growing home values have doubled homeowners’ equity in the period of five years preceding 2019, indicating a surge in spending capacity towards home improvement and interior decoration. According to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA), home improvement spending has risen at 6% annually in the three years since 2015.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain and affected the construction of fiberglass sunscreen. As the pandemic enters its second year and the global economy slowly recovers, the worldwide fiberglass supply chain is facing a shortage of products, caused due to delays in shipping and a fast-evolving demand environment. According to CompositesWorld, many distributors, especially in North America, have reported shipment delays of fiberglass products from suppliers. Additionally, the products that are being received are at a slightly higher price.

The rapid expansion in the real estate sector as well as commercial construction, particularly in developing economies such as India and China, is paving the way for the increased need for fiberglass sunscreens. In addition, global expansion in commercial construction, particularly the hospitality sector that includes hotels, resorts, hospitals, and other segments, is enhancing the need for sunscreens in these areas. As per the TOPHOTELPROJECTS online database, in the Asia Pacific, there was a pipeline of 2,445 new hotels in 2020 and 928 new hotels in 2021, with China leading the whole region, where 1,160 new hotels are in the pipeline in the coming years. This rapid expansion of the hotel industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Additionally, in 2020, consumers spent more on home remodeling as compared to 2019 since the outbreak of COVID-19 led several countries to implement lockdown, which resulted in consumers spending more time at home. According to a survey by Home Advisor, in 2020, average household spending on home services in the U.S. rose to USD 13,138, which was a USD 4,000 increase year-over-year. On average, U.S. households spent USD 8,305 on home improvements, USD 3,192 on maintenance, and USD 1,640 on home emergencies.

