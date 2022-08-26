Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cloud music streaming market is expected to progress at a healthy CAGR of 12% over the next ten years. Cloud music streaming is gaining momentum owing to increased penetration of cloud services for digital music. With the help of cloud music services, users can back-up their music collection and do not need to worry about hard drive failure or virus infection.

Cloud music streaming services are increasingly being adopted in mobile phones. These services typically use the freemium model, where it allows the storage of the data free of cost up to a certain amount, and the user has to pay minimal charge for using cloud services. Cloud music streaming service providers further offer certain features such as customized playlists, song recommendations, and easy accessibility to music on both, app and browser platforms.

Upsurge in popularity of podcasts is attracting consumers’ attention and is expected to further drive the market over the coming years. This industry is expected to grow at a significant pace due to increase in preference for cloud music streaming among both, consumers and music creators.

Key Market Segments in Cloud Music Streaming Industry Research

Type Cloud Music Download Cloud Music Streaming Subscription Ad-based Cloud Music Streaming

Application Cloud Music Streaming in Smartphones Cloud Music Streaming in Laptops Cloud Music Streaming in Tablets Cloud Music Streaming in Cars Cloud Enabled Stereo Systems

End Use Cloud Music Streaming for Individual Use Cloud Music Streaming for Commercial Use



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cloud music streaming market to top US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Cloud music streaming for individual use projected to reach around US$ 23 Bn by 2031.

Cloud music streaming for commercial use to expand at above 9% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Japan expected to reach valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Market in South Korea to record 8% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Cloud music streaming enables users to search, maintain, store, streamline, and sync their music preferences from anywhere at any time over their devices. In addition, with technological advancements such as 3G and 4G networks, consumers can gain high speed access to their audio content over the cloud,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The cloud music streaming market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Market developments include:

In February 2019, Sirius XM Holdings, a U.S.-based audio entertainment company, acquired Pandora Media, Inc., a U.S.-based music streaming service provider. With this acquisition, Sirius XM Holdings increased its customer base across audio products by bringing both, Sirius XM Holdings’ subscription-based exclusive content and Pandora’s highly personalized free ad-supported service under one roof.

In April 2020, Apple Inc. launched its music streaming service in 52 new countries to expand Apple Music’s global presence.

