Galley Tapes Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth Of 4.2% During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, galley tapes market is set to witness steady growth of 4.2% during 2021-2031. It is evident that, there has been a delay in the manufacturing of aircraft, owing to multiple manufacturing plants being shut. Besides, as aircraft manufacturing experiences demand delays, this would trickle down to these tapes market as well.

The latest Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive understanding of Galley Tapes market growth curve with gross margin, and demand-supply process, Galley Tapes market sales & demand. The competitive perspective section of report presents a clear insight into market share analysis of major players in industry.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6427

The sales study on the Galley Tapes market offers a scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes, factors affecting these, and share and size of the various end-use segments.

Key Segments

By Resin Type Rubber Acrylic Epoxy Silicone Polyurethane Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Cyanoacrylate Butyl

By Material type Foil Film Foam Glass cloth Paper Cloth

By End-use Industry Commercial aviation Civil aviation Military aviation

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The market outlook report provides insights into various aspects and growth of Galley Tapes industry. Some of the dynamics on which the study focuses are:

Galley Tapes market key drivers, restraints, and current size.

Galley Tapes market sales revenue potential of various application areas.

Key focus of key players for investments.

Most prominent avenues for Galley Tapes market growth.

Detailed segmentation based on various parameters.

Strategic landscape.

Region-wise assessment.

Regions that are outliers to the general growth & trends.

Enquiry before buying – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6427

What is Driving Demand for Galley Tapes?

The demand for air travel is poised to increase in developing countries due to the rising urge for commuting using airplanes owing to ever-increasing residual incomes and shorter commute times. This will augment the growth of the aviation sector, which will in turn fuel the growth of the global galley tapes market.

A rise in the replacements of old aircraft with state-of-the-art aircraft in accordance with the environmental regulations will surely aid towards the growth of its demand in the developed economies.

Moreover, aircraft repair services are expected to grow at a rapid pace as the majority of the countries are undertaking repair of older aircraft from time to time. This would drive the demand for tapes and accessories used during the repair activities, and in turn, drive the sales of these tapes as well.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Galley Tapes?Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of galley tapes include

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Intertape Polymer Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Stokvis Tapes BV

Shurtape Technologies

LLC

DeWAL Industries

MBK Tape Solutions

GERGONNE – The Adhesive Solution

Adhesives Research Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Can-Do National Tape Inc.

Av-DEC Inc.

JTAPE Limited

Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

UltraTape

Mask-Off Company Inc.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6427

North America Galley Tapes Market Outlook

North America is the most prominent region, holding a majority share of the global market during the forecast period. The US remains one of the leading manufacturers of aircraft in the world.

Owing to this, the US is one of the largest markets for these tapes globally. However, demand is likely to remain muted in the next couple of years, as a number of end-use industries make a gradual recovery.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/07/03/1532903/0/en/Theodolite-Market-Sales-through-Construction-Application-to-Generate-Significant-Revenues.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates