Dental Bone Void Filler Market Overview with Detailed Discussion of Key Vendors 2028

Dental Bone Void Filler Industry Overview

The global dental bone void filler market size was valued at USD 82.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of synthetic products. Synthetic fillers include tri-calcium phosphates and calcium sulfate that has advantages, such as there is no risk of any disease transference and has a relatively long shelf life. Bone grafting has become a common technique in surgical practice. The market for dental bone void filler is increasing due to the advantages of the material that is being used. For instance, tricalcium phosphate ceramics have osteoconduction, good resorbability, ease of handling, and radiopacity allowing monitored healing.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Dental Bone Void Filler Market

These factors boost the demand for tricalcium phosphate ceramics thereby, driving the market. Bioceramics are inorganic biomaterials, such as bioactive glass and calcium phosphate bioceramics that have applications as bone void fillers in the dental field. Bioceramics are attracting more attention in dental reconstruction due to their bioactivity, hydrophilicity, osteoconductivity, easy availability, excellent biocompatibility, potential osteoinductivity, and similarity to native bone inorganic components. These characteristics of bio-ceramics are expected to increase the demand for dental bone void filler materials thus propelling the market growth.

Technological advancements, such as 3D scaffolds of bone graft substitutes, have been recently introduced in the dental industry to overcome the drawbacks of routinely employed grafting materials. Bone tissue engineering has developed a new technology for regeneration through the introduction of scaffolds that poses three-dimensional architecture that closely mimics the native extracellular matrix. Such arrangement eventually enhances cell differentiation, proliferation and adhesion, and overall tissue regeneration. This application and the properties of advanced technology drive the market.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic harmed the dental industry in 2020. As per the COVID-19 guidelines released by several government bodies across the globe, dental settings were recommended to focus only on emergency & urgent visits and postpone all elective visits. Thus, reducing the patient influx and negatively impacting the revenue of dental practitioners. Moreover, dental practitioners are at a high risk of contracting COVID- 19, especially while carrying out aerosol-generating procedures in their practice settings. This, in turn, is anticipated to have led to increased fear among these professionals, making them skeptical to provide treatment and further reducing the patient influx. However, dentistry is considered to be an essential practice, and the service has been able to remain open despite lockdowns across various regions globally.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Hair Restoration Market : The global hair restoration market size was estimated at USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The global hair restoration market size was estimated at USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. Brain Implants Market: The global brain implants market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

March 2019: Medtronic launched Grafton that is a demineralized bone matrix bone grafting product, in Japan. It serves the three-pronged purpose as bone graft substitute, bone void filler, and bone graft extender. This launch has expanded the company’s product offerings in the country.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global dental bone void filler market include:

Curasan, Inc.

Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp.

Medtronic

GRAFTYS

DePuy Synthes Companies

Stryker

Order a free sample PDF of the Dental Bone Void Filler Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.