Time-sensitive Networking Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Belden Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation

Time-sensitive networking (TSN) is a set of technologies that are used to improve the synchronization and deterministic communication in industrial networks.

Time-sensitive networking (TSN) is a set of technologies that are used to improve the synchronization and deterministic communication in industrial networks. TSN is based on IEEE 802.1AS, which defines a new kind of Ethernet that supports precise timing and synchronization. TSN allows for the creation of networks that are much more deterministic and responsive than traditional Ethernet networks. This makes TSN ideal for applications that require low latency and high reliability, such as factory automation, automotive, and aerospace.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Time-sensitive Networking technology:

1. The move to Ethernet: The first trend is the move from proprietary networks to Ethernet. This is being driven by the need for higher bandwidth and the desire to take advantage of the economies of scale that Ethernet offers.

2. The need for more accurate timing: The second trend is the need for more accurate timing. This is being driven by the increasing use of time-sensitive applications such as voice over IP and video conferencing.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Time-sensitive Networking market are flexibility, scalability, and low latency. These features allow Time-sensitive Networking to be used in a variety of applications, including video and audio streaming, gaming, and virtual reality. Time-sensitive Networking is also becoming increasingly popular as a means of connecting devices in the Internet of Things.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Switches

Hubs, Routers, & Gateways

By Application

Power & Energy

Automotive

Transportation

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

