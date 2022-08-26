Brake System Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Continental AG, Brembo SpA, Hitachi Astemo Ltd

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Brake System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Brake System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The brake system is a crucial safety feature in any vehicle. It is responsible for slowing or stopping the vehicle when the driver applies pressure to the brake pedal. The system consists of the brake pedal, brake lines, brake pads or shoes, brake rotors or drums, and calipers or wheel cylinders. When the driver presses the brake pedal, hydraulic fluid is sent from the master cylinder to the calipers or wheel cylinders. This action causes the brake pads or shoes to press against the rotors or drums, which in turn slows or stops the vehicle.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in brake system technology include advances in sensor technology, improved materials and manufacturing processes.

One of the most important trends is the development of more sophisticated sensors. These sensors can monitor a variety of parameters, such as brake pad wear, brake fluid level, and brake temperature. This information can be used to optimize brake performance and extend brake life.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the brake system market include the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety, and the need for reducing vehicle emissions. The increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles is one of the key drivers of the brake system market. The growth of the automotive industry is fuelling the demand for brake systems. The stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety are another key driver of the brake system market. The government regulations are mandating the use of ABS and other advanced braking systems in vehicles.

Market Segments

By Brake Type

Disc

Drum

By Technology

Antilock Braking Systems

Electronic Stability Control

By Actuation

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Continental AG

Brembo SpA

Hitachi Astemo Ltd

Mando Corporation

Haldex AB

Aisin Seiki Co

Delphi Technologies

Nissin Kogyo Co Ltd

