Electronic Flight Bag Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Lufthansa Systems, CMC Electronics, Thales Group

An electronic flight bag (EFB) is an electronic information management device that aids flight crews in performing flight management tasks. Traditionally, paper charts and manuals were used by pilots to help them navigate and manage their flights. However, paper can be cumbersome and difficult to keep track of, especially in the fast-paced environment of aviation. An EFB stores all of the same information that would traditionally be kept on paper, but in a digital format that can be easily accessed and updated.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) technology.

One is the trend towards more portable and lighter EFBs. This is driven by the need for pilots to be able to easily carry their EFBs with them, and by advances in technology that have made it possible to create smaller and lighter EFBs. Another key trend is the trend towards more powerful and capable EFBs. This is driven by the need for pilots to have access to more and better information while in flight, and by advances in technology that have made it possible to create more powerful and capable EFBs.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the EFB market are the benefits it provides to pilots and airlines.

The EFB reduces pilot workload and increases situational awareness, which can lead to safer and more efficient flights. It also saves airlines money by reducing the need for paper charts and manuals.

The EFB market is expected to grow in the coming years as more airlines adopt the technology and pilots become more familiar with its capabilities.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Platform

Commercial Aviation

Business and General Aviation



By End-Use

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Key Players

Lufthansa Systems

CMC Electronics

Thales Group

China Aviation Navigation Data

Astronautics

Deer Jet

Flightman

International Flight Support

L-3 Communications Holdings

