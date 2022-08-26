Smart Lighting Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Acuity Brands, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Cree, Inc

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Lighting Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Lighting Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart lighting is a type of lighting that can be controlled using a smart device, such as a smartphone or tablet. Smart lighting can be used to create different lighting effects and can be controlled remotely. Smart lighting can also be used to save energy, as it can be turned off or on as needed.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Smart Lighting technology.

One is the trend toward more efficient lighting. This is being driven by the need to save energy and by the development of more efficient lighting technologies. LED lighting is one example of this.

Another trend is the move toward more controls and automation. This is being driven by the need to make lighting more convenient and by the development of new technologies that make it easier to control lighting.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers for the Smart Lighting market.

Firstly, the ever-increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is driving the market for Smart Lighting. Secondly, the need for better quality lighting and the desire for more control over lighting settings is also fueling the market.

Lastly, the advent of new technologies such as LED and OLED is providing a boost to the Smart Lighting market.

Market Segments:

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth

Zigbee

By Lighting Technology

LED

Halogen

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Key Market Players:

Acuity Brands, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Cree, Inc

Eaton

Deco Lighting, Inc

Dialight

General Electric

