Cold Chain Monitoring Market set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | ORBCOMM, Sensitech , Elpro-buchs

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market report from Global Insight Services provides analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cold chain monitoring is the process of tracking and monitoring the temperatures of products that need to be kept at specific temperatures, usually cold or frozen. This can be done manually, with thermometers and other temperature-tracking devices, or electronically, with sensors that automatically record and store data.

Key Trends

The key trends in Cold Chain Monitoring technology are:

1. The use of sensors to monitor the temperature, humidity, and other conditions of the cold chain.

2. The use of cloud-based software to manage and monitor the cold chain.

3. The use of mobile apps to track and manage the cold chain.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the cold chain monitoring market include the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, the stringent regulations regarding the transportation of these products, and the need to maintain the efficacy of these products. The cold chain monitoring market is also driven by the increasing demand for fresh and perishable food products, and the need to ensure their safety and quality.

Market Segments:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Logistics

Storage

Transportation

By Temperature

Frozen

Chilled

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Market Players:

ORBCOMM

Sensitech

Elpro-buchs

Berlinger & Co.

Monnit

Controlant

Savi Technology

Americold Logistics

