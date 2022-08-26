Passenger Information System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

A passenger information system (PIS) is a system used to provide information to passengers in transit systems such as buses, trains, and subways. The information provided by a PIS may include the current location of the vehicle, the next stop, the estimated time of arrival at the next stop, and the final destination. In some cases, a PIS may also provide information about connecting transit services.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Passenger Information System (PIS) technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, PIS systems are becoming increasingly more user-friendly and intuitive. This is thanks to advances in the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design, which are making it easier for passengers to navigate PIS systems and find the information they need. Secondly, PIS systems are becoming more and more connected. This means that they are able to share information with other systems, such as ticketing and reservation systems, in real-time. This allows for a more seamless and efficient passenger experience.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Passenger Information System (PIS) market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for a better passenger experience is driving the need for PIS.

Secondly, the need for real-time information and seamless connectivity is another key driver for PIS.

Thirdly, the increasing number of smart city initiatives is also fueling the demand for PIS.

Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

By Solution

Information Display System

Announcement Systems

By Mode Of Transportation

Railway

Roadway

By Region

North America

Key Market Players:

Alstom

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Indra

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Teleste Corporation

