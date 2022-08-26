Microneedling Market Growth And Forecast Report by 2028

Microneedling Industry Overview

The global microneedling market size was valued at USD 472.34 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising aesthetic consciousness among consumers, increasing geriatric population, awareness about the effectiveness of microneedling procedures, and availability of at-home microneedling devices are expected to boost the market growth. Microneedling, as stated by the American Academy of Dermatological Association, is a minimally invasive procedure that involves the superficial micro puncturing of the epidermis using a dermapen or a roller that is embedded with thin, miniature metal or silicon needles. The main aim of the technique is to induce peripheral trauma on the skin to trigger the skin’s repair mechanisms and boost underlying collagen production.

Dermatologists use sterile needles that deeply puncture the skin to treat varied skin conditions like wrinkles, scars, and cellulite. As stated by the NCBI, microneedling is a relatively new minimally invasive procedure that has gained tremendous popularity in a very short period of time due to its effectiveness, successful client testimonials, and low costs as compared to other skin rejuvenation treatments. The average in-office cost of microneedling treatment is around USD 425, which is quite low as compared to laser rejuvenation which ranges from around USD 700 to USD 1,200.

A study carried out by NCBI in 2018, to examine the safety and effectiveness of automated microneedling devices, reported that microneedling treatments of the face, significantly improve wrinkles, lines, and skin laxity & texture, after 90 and 150 days of the first treatment with minimal pain, discomfort, and downtime. Controlled micro-punctures are created leading to minimal superficial bleeding that sets up a wound healing cascade with the release of various growth factors, such as platelet-derived growth factors.

According to Medical News Today, microneedling also assists in greater absorption of topical skincare products by the cells that include vitamins, retinoids, etc., which further assists in effective facial rejuvenation. It is also an efficient technique to reduce wrinkle appearance and get firm skin, as it induces collagen. Rising cases of skin disorders like skin damage and pigmentation are expected to boost the market growth. According to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, sun damage is a top condition treated within the laser/light/energy-based devices, which increased by 14% year-over-year and up 22% from 2017 to 2020.

Microneedling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microneedling market on the basis of type, product, needle material, application, and region:

Microneedling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Laser

RF

Microneedling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Derma-stamp

Dermapen

Dermarollers

Microneedling Needle Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Silicon

Metal

Glass Hollow

Microneedling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne Scar

Traumatic & Surgical Scars

Others

Microneedling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

February 2020: Cynosure launched its Potenza Radiofrequency microneedling device expanding the company’s skin revitalization portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key companies operating in the global microneedling market are:

Lumenis

Cutera

Cynosure

Endymed Medical

Candela Medical

Dermaconcepts

Eclipse Aesthetics

Dermaquip

Lutronic

Dermaroller GmbH

