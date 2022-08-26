Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Gain Huge Growth between 2021 to 2028.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Industry Overview

The global semi-autonomous vehicle market demand was valued at 14.22 million units in 2020. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising need for safer and more efficient driving systems promotes the development and adoption of semi-autonomous vehicles. Semi-autonomous offers better driving control and driver safety, thus offering promising growth opportunities. Moreover, several regional governments have placed stringent driving and safety laws further encouraging companies to offer these technologies in their automobiles.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market

Several technological advancements have helped to foster a conducive environment for the growth of the market. 5G delivery model, Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), GPS, and vehicle-to-vehicle technology have improved the driving experience. This has improved fuel efficiency, thereby enabling companies to conform to their environmental sustainability goals and obey government rules and laws. Moreover, the ability to switch between manual automatic offers drivers to have better control over the vehicle.

Machine Learning (ML) algorithms within semi-automatic vehicles have further enhanced the efficiency and functionality of automobiles. ML has several use cases such as detection and classification of objects, driver monitoring, and deep-learning-based vision, which can be used in image processing and study objects to react to their environment readily. ML is used to classify objects using neural networks to distinguish between pedestrians, cars, lamp posts, animals, and cyclists. Determining the proximity of objects with their speed and direction also aids drivers in engaging in safe navigation and effective lane changing.

Internet of Things (IoT) offers promising growth opportunities to the semi-autonomous cars market. IoT aids in real-time decision-making and controlling vehicle operations to mitigate road accidents. IoT enables automotive manufacturers to offer automatic emergency detection, diagnostic data for drivers and manufacturers, and connected infrastructure. Furthermore, the ability to offer real-time insights about vehicle performance and driving conditions such as types of roads and weather conditions aids in better control and efficient navigation of vehicles during sharp turns and avoiding obstacles.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports

Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Industry : The global heavy duty road filtration aftermarket industry size to be valued at USD 1.01 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The global heavy duty road filtration aftermarket industry size to be valued at USD 1.01 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. Semi-trailer Market: The global semi-trailer market size to be valued at USD 29.36 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global semi-autonomous vehicle market based on level of automation, vehicle type, and region:

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Level of Automation Outlook (Volume, Million Units, 2017 – 2028)

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, 2017 – 2028)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

November 2020: BMW AG opened a new R&D center with FIZ Projekthaus Nord, intending to expand its R&D network for future cars.

BMW AG opened a new R&D center with FIZ Projekthaus Nord, intending to expand its R&D network for future cars. October 2020: Daimler AG announced a global strategic agreement with Waymo to advance the technology movement of autonomous vehicles.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the semi-autonomous vehicle market are:

Audi AG

BMW AG

Continental AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volvo Car Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Volkswagen AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.