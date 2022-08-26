Vessel Sealing Devices Market Foresees Skyrocketing Growth in the Coming Years

Vessel Sealing Devices Industry Overview

The global vessel sealing devices market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing product developments, surgical procedures, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the key drivers of this market. Medtronic, a market leader in vessel sealing devices for example, registered record sales of USD 5.4 million in its surgical innovations portfolio comprising of advanced energy, stapling, and visualization devices. This was owing to a strong portfolio with continuous product enhancements.

Rising product improvements is a key driver contributing to the growth of the market for vessel sealing devices. This is due to the growing demand for vessel sealing devices that offer better consistency, utility, reliability, efficiency, and safety. According to an article published in the International Journal of Scientific Research, an ideal vessel sealing device is effective on vessels having a diameter less than or equal to 7mm, produces minimal thermal spread, works quickly, is reusable, and produces consistent results. Market players are also involved in integrating these devices into robotic surgical systems. For example, Intuitive Surgical’s SynchroSeal is compatible with the da Vinci surgical system and enables the user to quickly seal and cut vessels up to 5 mm in diameter.

Elective surgeries are anticipated to return to pre-COVID numbers as the underlying causes remain unchanged. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) has released several guidelines for resuming elective surgery. The American College of Surgeons has also released a roadmap for resuming elective surgeries in collaboration with the ASA, Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses, and the American Hospital Association. There is also a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries due to associated benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced pain and scarring, and faster recovery times. These factors are estimated to contribute to the growth of the market for vessel sealing devices during the forecast period.

Vessel Sealing Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vessel sealing devices market on the basis of application, product, end user, and region:

Vessel Sealing Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

General Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Vessel Sealing Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Generators

Instruments

Accessories

Vessel Sealing Devices End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vessel Sealing Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

January 2021 : Bolder Surgical launched CoolSeal Vessel Sealing Platform thus adding to its line of vessel sealing products.

: Bolder Surgical launched CoolSeal Vessel Sealing Platform thus adding to its line of vessel sealing products. November 2019: Intuitive Surgical’s SynchroSeal vessel sealer and E-100 Generator for da Vinci X/Xi surgical platforms received FDA clearance.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the vessel sealing devices market include:

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Bowa Medical

OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Bolder Surgical, LLC

KLS Martin Group

