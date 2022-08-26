Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market Is Set to Surge Significantly by 2032

Posted on 2022-08-26 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Globally, the sales of alcohol ether sulfates declined in 2020 due to Covid-19 crisis creating losses for the manufacturers. As in 2021, restrictions have been lifted up by the government, leading players are focusing on recovery, with the hope that demand will pick up steadily. Rising focus on personal care and domestic cleaning is likely to increase sales of personal care products in 2021. Personal care and home care are currently among the sectors highly demanding alcohol ether sulfates.

As surfactant-based products are used in agriculture for cleaning and washing purposes, demand is likely to witness an increase during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Leading manufacturers including Clariant AG, Croda International, Huntsman Corporation and Evonik Industries are constantly adopting new strategies to recover from the slump of 2020.

Kao Corporation, Sasol and Stepan Company are among the companies investing in research activities, technological advancements and new plant establishments for expanding alcohol ether sulfate business.

Looking For a Brochure To Study More Click Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=590

Market Segmentation

On the basis of applications, key segments include,

  • Foaming Agent
  • Wetting Agent
  • Emulsifying Agent

On the basis of end-use industries, key segments are,

  • Personal Care and Cosmetics
  • Textile
  • Detergent
    • Industrial
    • Domestic

What are Alcohol Ether Sulfates?

Alcohol ether sulfates market comprises of a vast range of alcohol ether sulfates that differ in their molecular weights and that are mostly ethylene-based. Alcohol ether sulfates form one of the three largest categories of anionic surfactants besides linear alkyl benzene sulfonates and alpha olefin sulfonate. Furthermore, alcohol ether sulfates exhibit many advantageous properties such as emulsification, decontamination, and hard water resistance.

These properties including foam production offered by alcohol ether sulfates make them highly applicable in the production of consumer products such as shampoos, soaps, liquid soaps, and detergents among others. Besides being used as foaming agents in personal care and cosmetics and detergent industries, alcohol ether sulfates are also used as wetting agents in the textile industries.

Looking For a Toc Request Reports Click Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=590

Key Countries Covered
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • BENELUX
  • South Africa
  • GCC
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Australia
  • New Zealand

Key Regions Covered

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Hurry Up For Pre Book:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/590

The report covers following Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Alcohol Ether Sulfates market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Hoses
  • Latest industry Analysis on Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Alcohol Ether Sulfates demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Alcohol Ether Sulfates major players
  • Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Alcohol Ether Sulfates demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

  • Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.
  • Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.
  • 24/7 availability of services.
  • Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.
  • Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.About Fact.MRMarket research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

    Contact:
    US Sales Office :
    11140 Rockville Pike
    Suite 400
    Rockville, MD 20852
    United States
    Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
    E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

    Corporate Headquarter:
    Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
    Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
    Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution