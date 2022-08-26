Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market Is Set to Surge Significantly by 2032

Globally, the sales of alcohol ether sulfates declined in 2020 due to Covid-19 crisis creating losses for the manufacturers. As in 2021, restrictions have been lifted up by the government, leading players are focusing on recovery, with the hope that demand will pick up steadily. Rising focus on personal care and domestic cleaning is likely to increase sales of personal care products in 2021. Personal care and home care are currently among the sectors highly demanding alcohol ether sulfates.

As surfactant-based products are used in agriculture for cleaning and washing purposes, demand is likely to witness an increase during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Leading manufacturers including Clariant AG, Croda International, Huntsman Corporation and Evonik Industries are constantly adopting new strategies to recover from the slump of 2020.

Kao Corporation, Sasol and Stepan Company are among the companies investing in research activities, technological advancements and new plant establishments for expanding alcohol ether sulfate business.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of applications, key segments include,

Foaming Agent

Wetting Agent

Emulsifying Agent

On the basis of end-use industries, key segments are,

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Textile

Detergent Industrial Domestic



What are Alcohol Ether Sulfates?

Alcohol ether sulfates market comprises of a vast range of alcohol ether sulfates that differ in their molecular weights and that are mostly ethylene-based. Alcohol ether sulfates form one of the three largest categories of anionic surfactants besides linear alkyl benzene sulfonates and alpha olefin sulfonate. Furthermore, alcohol ether sulfates exhibit many advantageous properties such as emulsification, decontamination, and hard water resistance.

These properties including foam production offered by alcohol ether sulfates make them highly applicable in the production of consumer products such as shampoos, soaps, liquid soaps, and detergents among others. Besides being used as foaming agents in personal care and cosmetics and detergent industries, alcohol ether sulfates are also used as wetting agents in the textile industries.

Key Countries Covered

U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

South Africa

GCC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa The Report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain