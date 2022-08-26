Bike Fenders Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2022-2031

The prominent transportation, bicycle is growing as sustainable means as across the geography. People with health concern also prefer bicycle for exercising and transportation. The transportation preference to bicycle also creates opportunities for associated industry such as gear and accessories. One of the vital parts of the bike is fenders or mudguard.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Bike Fenders. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of Bike Fenders market key trends and major growth avenues. The Bike Fenders Market Survey report highlights the changing revenue share and Bike Fenders market size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Global Bike Fenders Market: Segmentation

The bike fenders can be classified on the basis of bike type as mountain bikes, hybrid bike, road bicycle, and specialty bikes. The use of bike fenders are significant in road bicycles and are expected to hold maximum share in the forecast period.

The bike fenders can further be classified on the basis of materials as plastic, steel and iron and others.

The bike fenders market can also be classified on the basis of the buyer’s type as individual and institutional. An institutional segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global bike fenders market.

The bike fenders market can be classified on the basis of sales channel as direct-to-customer, sporting goods stores, modern trade channel and third-party online. Direct-to-Customer is expected to be the prominent sales channel and is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future.

Global Bike Fenders Market: Prominent Players

The major players of global bike fenders market are

Euro fenders Srl.

SKS

Mucky Nutz

Velochampion

Planet Bikes

Sunlite

Other players.

The key players of bike fenders are investing in the research and development of the product to attract more consumers.

