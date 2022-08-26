Laminated Bulk Bins Market Is Accelerating Sue To Demand For Packaging, Particularly Bulk Packaging

With the exponentially increasing industrial output, demand for packaging, particularly bulk packaging has increased significantly where laminated bulk bins market finds lucrative opportunities. As laminated bulk bins are made up of either paperboard or plastic, they find extensive application in the food & beverage, electronics & electrical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Growing reliance on the paperboard packaging solution amidst the trend of eco-friendly packaging is one of the prominent factor driving the progress of the laminated bulk bins market.

A wide range of laminated bulk bins is available in the market such as single walled, double walled, and heavy duty laminated boxes to suit a broad client base. Mushrooming SMEs have increased warehousing spaces where heavy duty and foldable laminated bulk bins are highly sought after which serves benefits in terms of saving time, handling efforts, cost, and reduced product damage. This, in turn, assists in maximizing the overall warehousing efficiencies.

Global Laminated Bulk Bins Market: Segmentation

The global Laminated Bulk Bins market is segmented on the basis of material type, end use, and geography.

On the basis of material type, the global laminated bulk bins market is segmented into

Paper Corrugated Paper Kraft Paper

Plastics

Paper segment is expected to lead the global laminated bulk bins market in terms of material type. The high adoption ratio of paper based laminated bulk bins is also attributed to their recyclability as compared to the plastic based laminated bulk bins.

On the basis of end use, the global laminated bulk bins market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electricals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages end user is expected to account for the largest market share in the global laminated bulk bins market. The growth can be attributed to high demand for the fresh produce bulk transportation for exports and imports.

On the basis of region, the global laminated bulk bins market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America is expected to lead the global laminated bulk bins market. The region off late has been witnessing a steep rise in the demand of its food and chemical applications. One third of the agricultural land in the U.S. is meant particularly for exports which drives the need of bulk packaging. Laminated bulk bins offer several advantages such as reusability and cost efficiency, leading to their wide applicability across the various end users.

Among the European countries, Germany alone has a share of nine percent in total world’s merchandise exports which is even larger than the export percentage of the U.S. It has not only supported its home states, it has also helped in improving the economy of its Eastern European countries. Germany recorded exports worth 118,248 million euros in the month of January’2017 which is self-explanatory of the strong position of Germany all over the globe. This increased demand for exports is further driving the growth of the laminated bulk bins market in the European region.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Global Laminated Bulk Bins Market: Tier Analysis

Key players under the Tier 1 category having a market share between 3%-5% are International Paper Company and WestRock Company. Players in the Tier 2 category have a market share between 1-3%, this category includes J Hill Container Company, Inc. and Bulk Handling Australia. Other players in the Tier 3 category are Elsons International etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

