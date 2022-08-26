Guar Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion during 2021-2031

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export. India’s food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.

Sales Outlook of Guar as per Fact.MR’s Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in Guar Market. The report answers the Demand outlook of Guar from 2021 to 2031. The report also examines the Guar market key trends and growth opportunities.

Global Guar Market Segmentation   

On the basis of products, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

  • Guar Splits
  • Guar Gum
  • Guar Meal
    • Korma
    • Churi

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Animal Feed
  • Textiles
  • Cosmetics
  • Fracking
  • Oil and gas
  • Other

On the basis function, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

  • Thickener
  • Stabilizer
  • Emulsifier
  • Binding agent
  • Other

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

  • Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
  • Identification of Guar market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
  • Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
  • Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
  • Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
  • Evaluation of current Guar market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Global Guar Gum and Guar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global guar gum & guar market are

  • Agro Gums
  • Hindustan Gums Chemicals Ltd.
  • Vasundhara Industries
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Shree Ram Industries, India Glycols Ltd.
  • Vikas WSP Ltd.
  • Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.
  • Jai Bharat Gum and Chemical Ltd.
  • Ashland Inc.

The Guar market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

  • Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Guar market
  • Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Guar market and offers solutions
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Guar Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
  • Guar Market Survey and Dynamics
  • Guar Market Size & Demand
  • Guar Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Guar   Sales, Competition & Companies involved

