Growth Of The Global Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant Market Is Driven By Increasing Prevalence And Incidence Of Breast Cancer In The Global Population: Fact.MR

Silicone gel-filled breast implants have been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration for breast augmentation among women aged over 22 years. Breast reconstruction is also a lucrative area where silicone gel-filled breast implants seek significant demand, along with their use in revision surgeries that rectify or improve results of the original surgery. Silicone gel-filled breast implants market is expected to witness bullish prospects as these are not lifetime devices and are associated with periodic replacements.

According to a journal published in the U.S., it was estimated that around 93,083 breast reconstruction procedures and 296,203 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2010. In 2015, according to the estimates of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, approximately 47.9% of breast implant procedures were undertaken by women belonging to the age group of 19–34 years in the U.S.

The global market for silicone-gel filled breast implant is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Application Breast Augmentation Breast Reconstruction

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Cosmetic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

The Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant market?

What opportunities are available for the Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant market?

