Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the oligonucleotide synthesis market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering oligonucleotide synthesis products.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the oligonucleotide synthesis market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments Covered in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Survey

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Product : Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment Synthesized Oligonucleotides: DNA Oligonucleotides RNA Oligonucleotides Other Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Application : Research Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-Generation Sequencing Others Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by End User : Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Prominent Oligonucleotide Synthesis providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, and Groupe Novasep SAS (Novasep), a leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry announced that Thermo Fisher has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately 725 Million Euros in cash.

the world leader in serving science, and a leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry announced that Thermo Fisher has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately 725 Million Euros in cash. In June 2019, CordenPharma International and GE Healthcare’s Dharmacon Business have entered a strategic collaboration to create an end-to-end solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery. The collaboration addressed the speed and capacity challenges researchers face when transitioning from research and preclinical stages to drug development and clinical trials.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for oligonucleotide synthesis products are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of oligonucleotide synthesis, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering oligonucleotide synthesis products has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the oligonucleotide synthesis domain.

