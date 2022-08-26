Global Market For Demulsifiers Market To Generate Substantial Increment In Dollar Opportunities Through 2031 : Fact.MR

The global demulsifiers market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.25 Bn by the end of 2032. As per the report, the global market is slated to witness growth at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2032.

Growth in the market is driven by rapid development of biodegradable and green demulsifiers backed by the presence of strict government norms to ban the usage of certain chemicals. Japan Petroleum Institute, for instance, found that vegetable oil and green tea extracts can break emulsions.

Thus, key manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to come up with such environmentally friendly solutions. Rising financial support by regulatory bodies to accelerate these research activities is also expected to contribute to this growth.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 2.28 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 2.33 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 3.25 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.4%

Key Takeaways:

Based on application, sales in the crude oil segment surged by 1.9% and reached US$ 601.3 Mn in 2021.

in 2021. Petro refineries segment is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.7% and surpass US$ 251.7 Mn through 2032.

through 2032. Lubricant manufacturing segment is anticipated to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$ 186.6 Mn in the forthcoming years.

in the forthcoming years. Demand for demulsifiers in the U.S. is estimated to grow 2X and expand at a CAGR of 3.6% in 2032.

Europe demulsifiers market is expected to be valued at US$ 794.5 Mn and progress at a CAGR of 2.7% by the end of 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing production of crude oil owing to the rising demand for oil and its derivatives is expected to boost the market.

Surging demand for green demulsifiers and ongoing discovery of new oil fields across the globe are anticipated to drive growth.

Restraints:

Implementation of strict norms to reduce the usage of conventional demulsifiers containing toxic chemicals may hamper growth.

Demulsifiers can often cause corrosion damage to storage tanks and pipelines, which may hinder growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global demulsifiers market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of key players. Majority of these key players are launching new range of products to help end-use industries in improving the water quality and effortlessly breaking down oilfield emulsions.

Some of the other companies are investing huge sums in research and development activities to introduce innovative demulsifiers. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to develop new business units and strengthen their positions in the oil and gas sector.

For instance,

March 2021 : Stepan Oilfield Solutions, a leading provider of oilfield surfactants based in the U.S., acquired KMCO’s range of demulsifier intermediates to broaden its product portfolio. This new range will help companies to provide a consistent field performance to their clients.

: Stepan Oilfield Solutions, a leading provider of oilfield surfactants based in the U.S., acquired KMCO’s range of demulsifier intermediates to broaden its product portfolio. This new range will help companies to provide a consistent field performance to their clients. October 2019 : Nouryon, a prominent manufacturer of specialty chemicals headquartered in Amsterdam , launched a wide range of demulsifiers. These would offer oil producers a sustainable option to separate crude oil from water and natural gas.

Key Segments of Demulsifiers Industry Research

Demulsifiers Market by Type : Oil Soluble Water Soluble

Demulsifiers Market by Application : Crude Oil Petro Refineries Lubricant Manufacturing Oil-based Power Plants Sludge Oil Treatment

Demulsifiers Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Demulsifiers Market Report

What is the projected value of the demulsifiers market in 2022?

At what rate will the global demulsifiers market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the demulsifiers market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global demulsifiers market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the demulsifiers market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the demulsifiers market during the forecast period?

