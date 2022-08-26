Augmenting Demand For Dietary Supplements Market To Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global dietary supplements market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering dietary supplements products.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the global dietary supplements market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Dietary Supplements Market

  • By Ingredient :
    • Vitamins
    • Botanicals
    • Minerals
    • Proteins & Amino Acids
    • Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
    • Omega Fatty Acids
    • Others
  • By Form :
    • Dietary Supplement Tablets
    • Dietary Supplement Capsules
    • Soft Gels Dietary Supplements
    • Dietary Supplement Powders
    • Dietary Supplement Gummies
    • Dietary Supplement Liquids
    • Other Dietary Supplement Forms
  • By Application :
    • Dietary Supplements for Energy & Weight Management
    • Dietary Supplements for General Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Bone & Joint Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Gastrointestinal Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Immunity
    • Dietary Supplements for Cardiac Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Diabetes
    • Dietary Supplements for Anti-Cancer Applications
    • Dietary Supplements for Lungs Detox/Cleanse
    • Dietary Supplements for Skin/Hair/Nails
    • Dietary Supplements for Sexual Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Brain/Mental Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Insomnia
    • Dietary Supplements for Menopause
    • Dietary Supplements for Anti-Aging
    • Dietary Supplements for Prenatal Health
    • Dietary Supplements for Other Applications
  • By End User :
    • Adult Dietary Supplements
    • Geriatric Dietary Supplements
    • Dietary Supplements for Pregnant Women
    • Dietary Supplements for Children
    • Dietary Supplements for Infants
  • By Type :
    • OTC Dietary Supplements
    • Prescribed Dietary Supplements
  • By Distribution Channel :
    • Offline Dietary Supplements Sales
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Pharmacies
      • Specialty Stores
      • Practitioners
      • Others
    • Online Dietary Supplements Sales

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global dietary supplement market adopt various strategies to enhance their market reach. Some of the most adopted strategies are acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations. Vendors also make a significant investment in the R&D of the product to secure their forefront position in the global market.

  • In March 2021Zomato disclosed its own range of functional foods, such as dietary supplements in the coming time.
  • In September 2020Prorganiq, a known entity of natural and organic supplements, disclosed the release of their ’24-in-1 Mega Superfoods’. The new product has a promising formula of 24 different green veggies, herbs, and fruits. 24-in-1 Mega Superfoods is a plant-based dietary supplement that is GMO and Gluten-free.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).  Estimates at global and regional levels for the dietary supplements market are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global dietary supplements market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Amway Corp.
  • Glanbia Plc.
  • Abbott Nutrition
  • Bayer AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • ADM
  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Bionova
  • Ayanda
  • Arkopharma
  • Herbalife International of America Inc.
  • Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

