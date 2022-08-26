Engineering Thermoplastic Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

Rise in demand for high performance plastics is due to their well-balanced properties of low density, ease of processing, and low cost. Thermoplastics are also suitable for economical processing from low output-specific packaging to mass production. Demand for lightweight along with high waterproof packaging has significantly reduced demand for paper and cardboard packaging, and has fuelled the market for thermoplastic in the packaging industry.

Increasing plastic waste due to ever-increasing demand from the automobile industry is driving the market for recyclable engineering thermoplastic, as people are becoming more conscious towards sustainable living. Emerging markets, especially large markets such as India and China, have significant untapped potential in expanding the market for engineering thermoplastic. As the geriatric population and healthcare expenditure in these nations continue to rise, a greater segment of the world’s population demands better healthcare and treatment with advanced systems. This, in turn, has been creating demand for medical polymers that are primarily used in devices and equipment for hip & joint replacement and spinal implants. Commodity resins such as PE, PP, PVC, PS and PET are commonly used polymers in medical applications.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global engineering thermoplastic market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 259 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Market Competitors:

With increase in disposable income, consumers’ buying patterns have reformed, which has been evident due to globalization. Rising population in emerging regions such as South Asia is boosting demand for engineering thermoplastic from end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer appliances, and packaging.Manufacturers are finding it difficult to source raw materials and maintain revenue along with good levels of profit margins in challenging economies. Therefore, understanding the industry structure and staying connected with the end-use market will not only help understand industry needs but also assist being updated with standard industry requirements. Furthermore, marketing & distribution strategy, minimizing lead time for product availability, along with customer support, strategic collaborations, and partnerships, could be some key winning strategies for manufacturers.

Engineering Thermoplastic Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Amorphous Engineering Thermoplastic Styrene Copolymers (ABS/SAN) Polycarbonate (PC) Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Others Semi-crystalline Engineering Thermoplastic Thermoplastics Polyesters (PBT/PET) Polyamide (PA) Fluoropolymers (PTFE / Teflon) Polyacetals (POM) Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Others

By Product Shape Engineering Thermoplastic Sheets Engineering Thermoplastic Rods Engineering Thermoplastic Tubes Engineering Thermoplastic Film Custom Engineering Thermoplastic

By End-Use Industry Engineering Thermoplastic for Packaging Engineering Thermoplastic for Building and Construction Engineering Thermoplastic for Automotive and Transportation Engineering Thermoplastic for Electrical and Electronics Engineering Thermoplastic for Household Appliances Engineering Thermoplastic for Sports & Leisure Engineering Thermoplastic for Agriculture Engineering Thermoplastic for Medical Use Engineering Thermoplastic for Other End-use Industries

By Region North America Latin America Europe MEA East Asia South Asia Oceania



