is poised to expand at approximately 3% CAGR to surpass a valuation of US$ 5 billion by 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on the global hydrocarbon waxes market for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, the market is poised to surpass US$ 5 billion in revenue by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 3%. Growth is primarily underpinned by extensive uptake in the plastic additives and paints & coatings segments.

A key driver behind this increased uptake across the aforementioned segments is the rapid expansion of the global construction industry. Data from Oxford Economics suggests that global construction output shall surpass US$ 1 trillion by 2030, registering an astronomical 85% incline with China, India and the U.S contributing almost three-fifths of overall growth. As this trend becomes increasingly evident, key construction giants are leveraging high-grade plastics adoption, prompting increased usage of hydrocarbon waxes.

Hydrocarbon waxes enhance surface properties such as water repulsion, maintain coating appearance (gloss, matting, and texturing), improve rheology, and prevent pigment settling. The demand for paints and coatings is high in automotive and building & construction sectors, augmenting growth prospects. Furthermore, enhanced skin protection properties are providing a wide ground for expansion across the cosmetics & personal care industry as well.

Hydrocarbon Waxes Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Hydrocarbon Waxes market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Hydrocarbon Waxes market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Hydrocarbon Waxes supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of hydrocarbon waxes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering hydrocarbon waxes has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Hydrocarbon Waxes: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Hydrocarbon Waxes demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Hydrocarbon Waxes will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Hydrocarbon Waxes will grow through 2029. Hydrocarbon Waxes historical volume analysis: mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Hydrocarbon Waxes consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Hydrocarbon Waxes Market Segmentations:

Application Hydrocarbon Waxes for Lubricating Adhesives Hydrocarbon Waxes for Plastic Additives Hydrocarbon Waxes for Rubber Hydrocarbon Waxes for Paints & Coatings Hydrocarbon Waxes for Metal working Fluids Hydrocarbon Waxes for Other Applications

Region North America U.S Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



