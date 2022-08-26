Textile Coatings Market will witness an expansion at around 4% CAGR, reaching US$ 5 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period

A recently published Fact.MR study establishes that global demand for textile coatings will witness an expansion at around 4% CAGR, reaching US$ 5 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. As of 2021, sales are expected to reach US$ 3.4 Bn. Demand is expected to be majorly spurred by key end use industries, including electronics, medical industry and construction.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of textile coatings registered a 3% CAGR. During the COVID-19 pandemic, disruption in infrastructure projects- commercial as well as residential- led to a significant contraction of demand in the global construction industry. However, prospects remained elevated throughout the medical industry, as stringent coating requirements for various equipment, including ventilators, prompted an increase in high grade textile coatings purchases.

Future market demand is reliant on the ever widening applications in the geotextiles sector. With the global construction industry set to broaden in the future, geotextiles are expected to be used to impart protection to roads, reinforcing concrete structures and draining of fluids.

Textile Coatings Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Textile Coatings market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Textile Coatings market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Textile Coatings supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Textile Coatings, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Textile Coatings has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Textile Coatings: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Textile Coatings demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Textile Coatings. As per the study, the demand for Textile Coatings will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Textile Coatings. As per the study, the demand for Textile Coatings will grow through 2029. Textile Coatings historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Textile Coatings consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Textile Coatings Market Segmentations:

Technology Dot Textile Coating Technology Full Surface Textile Coating Technology

Raw Material Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Textile Coatings Polyurethane (PU) Textile Coatings Acrylic Textile Coatings Other Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyolefins Nylon Thermoset Textile Coatings Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Textile Coatings Natural Rubber Textile Coatings Other Thermoset Textile Coatings Nitrile Rubber Butyl Rubber Other Textile Coatings Silicone Fluoropolymers

End Use Textile Coatings for Geotextiles Textile Coatings for Upholstery Fabric Textile Coatings for Industrial Clothing Textile Coatings for Sports & Leisure Textile Coatings for Medical Hygiene Products Textile Coatings for Other End Uses



