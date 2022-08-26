Mirror Coatings Market is anticipated to surge at a healthy CAGR of over 6% through 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has recently published a new report on the global mirror coatings market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the study, the market is anticipated to surge at a healthy CAGR of over 6% through 2031, reaching over US$ 1 billion in valuation.

Historically, the market posted credible gains, reaching nearly US$ 700 million in 2020, amid extensive uptake across the renewable energy generation sector, particularly solar cell panel manufacturing. As of 2019, global solar photovoltaics (PV) generation increased 22%, or 131 TWh, representing the second-largest absolute generation growth of all renewable technologies, according to an IEA report. Hence, manufacturers are leveraging mirror coatings to enhance energy generation capacities.

Opportunities are also opening up across architectural applications, amid rising demand for commercial- and residential-grade infrastructure amid rapid urbanization.

Mirror Coatings Market Segmentations:

Resin Polyurethane Mirror Coatings Acrylic Mirror Coatings Epoxy Mirror Coatings

Technology Solvent-based Mirror Coatings Water-based Mirror Coatings Nano Mirror Coatings

Application Mirror Coatings for Architectural Applications Mirror Coatings for Automotive & Transportation Mirror Coatings for Decorative Applications Mirror Coatings for Other Applications

Region North America U.S Canada Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



