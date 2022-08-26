Industrial Floor Coatings Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3%, reaching almost US$ 7 billion by 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR recently published a report on the global market for industrial floor coatings. As per the study, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3%, reaching almost US$ 7 billion by 2031. Extensive application of industrial floor coatings is likely across the manufacturing industry, attributed to widespread industrialization.

Significant gains were recorded in the past, with the market being valued at nearly US$ 6 billion in 2019. Recessionary impacts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis led to a moderate crunch, closing in at around US$ 5 billion in 2020. Manufacturers are increasingly tilting towards bio-based floor coatings, keeping in mind emerging sustainability trends associated with producing industrial goods.

Roquette Freres, for instance, is a prominent bio-based floor coatings manufacturer, offering the POLYSORB® monomer and the BIOSUCCINUM® bio succinic acid. The former offers high scratch, temperature, and UV resistance, while also imparting excellent surface hardness. Both enable 100% renewable resins and comprise 60-70% renewable materials such as oils or fatty acids.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Industrial Floor Coatings, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Industrial Floor Coatings has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market Segmentations:

Binder Type Epoxy Industrial Floor Coatings Polyaspartic Industrial Floor Coatings

End Use Industrial Floor Coatings for Manufacturing Industrial Floor Coatings for Aviation & Transportation Industrial Floor Coatings for Food Processing Industrial Floor Coatings for Other End Uses

Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia Latin America Oceania Middle East & Africa



