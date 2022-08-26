Digital Therapeutics Market industry will grow at a CAGR of 26.5% between 2022 and 2032

According to a recently published Fact.MR report, it is predicted that the digital therapeutics industry will grow at a CAGR of 26.5% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 56.41 Bn. Growing virtualization of the healthcare industry amid the penetration of technological advancements is expected to stimulate market demand for digital therapeutics.

From 2015 to 2021, demand for digital therapeutics flourished at a CAGR of 17%, reaching a value of US$ 4.25 Bn. During the COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory social distancing protocols prompted practitioners to limit direct contact with patients, particularly those seeking treatment for non-COVID procedures. Consequently, there was extensive reliance on telemedicine and virtual therapeutic sessions.

The market is expected to gain significant growth with the rising number of chronic diseases all around the globe. One reason behind this increasing number is the rising geriatric population. With age, comes severe complications in the individuals leading to various health problems. These will act as the drivers of the digital therapeutics markets to constantly analyze an individual’s health and lessen the risk of fatality.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Digital Therapeutics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Digital Therapeutics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentations:

By Application Type Digital Therapeutics for Diabetes Digital Therapeutics for Obesity Digital Therapeutics for CVD Digital Therapeutics for Respiratory Diseases Digital Therapeutics for Smoking Cessation Digital Therapeutics for CNS Diseases

By End User Digital Therapeutics for Patients Digital Therapeutics for Providers Digital Therapeutics for Payers Digital Therapeutics for Employers



