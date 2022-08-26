Aerospace Coatings Market robust expansion trajectory, estimating a CAGR of nearly 6% from 2021-2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s global aerospace coatings market report forecasts a robust expansion trajectory, estimating a CAGR of nearly 6% from 2021-2031, with the market topping US$ 2 billion valuation by 2031. Growth is expected to remain underpinned by extensive uptake across the military segment.

The market posted significant gains in the past, being valued at just over US$ 1 billion in 2017. Prospects dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020, as cross-border passenger air travel ceased so as to contain the virus. The market experienced a growth rate of under 5% from 2016 and 2020.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure was estimated at nearly US$ 2 trillion in 2019, expanding by 3.6% in real terms as compared to 2018, with bulk of it contributed by the U.S (US$ 732 billion), followed by China (US$ 261 billion), and India (US$ 71 billion). As such, investments in military aircraft have also surged, paving the way for enhanced uptake of aerospace coatings to ensure longevity and durability of existing fleet.

Aerospace Coatings Market Segmentations:

Application Aerospace Coatings for Commercial Applications Aerospace Coatings for Military Applications Aerospace Coatings for General Aviation

End Use Aerospace Coatings for MROs Aerospace Coatings for OEMs

Resin Polyurethane Aerospace Coatings Epoxy Aerospace Coatings Other Resins Aerospace Coatings

Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia India Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia Rest of Oceania Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



