Global Payment Gateway Market Revenue To Record Stable Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global market for payment gateway offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering payment gateway services.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the global payment gateway market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

What is the Role of Enterprises Generating Significant Demand for Payment Gateway Systems?

SMEs to Witness the Highest Market Growth in the Forecast Period

Fact. MR reveals that SMEs are likely to witness the highest market growth in the assessment period. SMEs are generating significant demand for payment gateways systems for efficient methods of payment.

On the other hand, the large enterprise segment is anticipated to have acquired about 55% of the global revenue. These enterprises demand a highly safe method of transaction, which is offered by payment gateways processors.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Payment Gateway Market

By Enterprise Size : Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Based on End-Use : Media & Entertainment Travel & Hospitality Retail & E-commerce BFSI Others

By Type : Non-hosted Hosted



Competitive Landscape

Vendors of the global market for payment gateway are taking various initiatives to expand their global reach. Some of the most adopted methods to strengthen their positions in the market are acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of the recent developments among key players are:

In February 2022, Network International partnered with Amazon Payment Services to provide online payment solutions to merchants in the UAE. Network International is a known entity in the Middle East and Africa region that offers digital commerce.

In February 2022, Adyen, the globally renowned player, announced a partnership with Ding to optimize its payment systems and enhance its international growth. Ding is one of the largest mobile top-up platforms.

