Rapid Unit Sales Of Zeolite Market To Account For Incremental Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

A recently published Fact.MR report expects the demand for zeolites to expand at a CAGR of 5% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for zeolite is likely to surpass US$ 18.98 Bn by end of 2032. The market is expected to be driven by rising capacity expansions in petrochemicals production coupled with investments in water treatment projects and detergent manufacturing.

From 2015 to 2021, zeolite market revenue flourished at a CAGR of 5.4%, being valued at US$ 11.1 Bn by the end of the said historical period. Growth prospects took a backseat during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to restrictions on petrochemicals production due to the imposition of lockdowns. However, as the infection rates began plateauing, manufacturing prospects gradually recovered, thus restoring demand.

Synthetic zeolites are extensively used as detergent builders to extract water hardness ions and soften the water medium for cleaning and laundry purpose. Rising hygiene concerns, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, have propelled the production of detergents, and thus, positively influenced the zeolite demand. For instance, the laundry and care business of Henkel observed a growth of over 5% in sales in 2020 owing to a rise in the demand for cleaning products globally.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the zeolite market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In April 2020, Metasearch Limited, an Australian mineral and compound producer, has secured a license from UniQuest, the technology transfer company of the University of Queensland, for synthesizing zeolite. The technology will help the company to reduce the time and cost of manufacturing.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global zeolite market revenue to surpass US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2022

Zeolite catalysts to account for 47% of the global market revenue in 2022 and beyond

Over 4 out of 5 zeolite sales to be synthetic ones, expected to flourish further until 2032

North America to comprise 1/5th of global zeolite sales in 2022 and beyond

Asia Pacific to document a value CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032

Middle East & Africa to emerge as the dominant zeolite market, accumulating a revenue share of 55%

Key Market Segments in Zeolite Industry Research

By Product : Natural Zeolite Synthetic Zeolite

By Application : Zeolite as Catalysts Zeolite as Adsorbents Zeolite as Detergent Builders Zeolite as Cement Zeolite as Animal Feed Zeolite for Other Applications



Key Companies Profiled

BASF

Albemarle Corporation

Blue Pacific Minerals

Clariant AG

CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

Gordes Zeolite

GCMIL

KMI Zeolite

ROTA MINING CORPORATION

Zeolyst International

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Synthetic Zeolite Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Synthetic Zeolite to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Synthetic Zeolite to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Synthetic Zeolite Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Synthetic Zeolite Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Synthetic Zeolite Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Synthetic Zeolite manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Synthetic Zeolite: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Synthetic Zeolite sales.

