Sales Of Application Transformation Market To Accelerate From Key -Use Industries During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Country-wise Forecast CAGRs in the Application Transformation Market

Country CAGR U.S 9.8% U.K 9% China 9.7% Japan 8.5% South Korea 7.6%

Competitive Landscape

The global market for application transformation is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2022, Fujitsu Limited introduced its Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) portfolio. This service will accelerate digital transformation and empower customers globally by offering access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud for commercial use. This encompasses Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer quantum technology and software applications to solve AI and ML issues

introduced its Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) portfolio. This service will accelerate digital transformation and empower customers globally by offering access to some of the world’s most advanced computing technologies via the cloud for commercial use. This encompasses Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer quantum technology and software applications to solve AI and ML issues In December 2021, Cognizant acquired Devbridge , a privately owned software consultancy and product development company in Chicago. The acquisition expanded Cognizant’s software product engineering capabilities and global delivery footprint by adding over 600 engineers, designers and product managers across multiple countries

acquired , a privately owned software consultancy and product development company in Chicago. The acquisition expanded Cognizant’s software product engineering capabilities and global delivery footprint by adding over 600 engineers, designers and product managers across multiple countries Atos has announced recently in April 2022 that it intends to forge a 5-year contractual agreement to deliver managed services for digital operations, applications and cybersecurity for Independent Health (IH). Atos’ operational solutions will leverage infrastructure and digital platforms to optimize operating costs and generate efficiencies across the business landscape.

Overall, the application transformation landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 21.5 Billion until 2032. Sales of application integration services will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 11.5% from 2015-2021. Moreover, large enterprises will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of application transformation services, likely to register a CAGR worth 9.6% from 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 7.4 Billion during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Application Transformation Industry Report

Application Transformation by Organization Size Application Transformation for SMEs Application Transformation for Large Enterprises

Application Transformation by Vertical Application Transformation for Retail Application Transformation for BFSI Application Transformation for Healthcare Application Transformation for IT & Telecom Application Transformation for Government Application Transformation for Manufacturing Application Transformation for Other Verticals

Application Transformation by Service Application Portfolio Assessment Cloud Application Migration Application Re-Platforming Application Integration UI Application Modernization Post Modernization Application Transformation

Application Transformation by Region North America Application Transformation Market Latin America Application Transformation Market Europe Application Transformation Market Asia Pacific Application Transformation Market Middle East & Africa Application Transformation Market



