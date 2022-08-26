Revenue From Sales Of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market To Surge Exponentially During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automatic Number Plate Recognition. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market across various industries and regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global automatic number plate recognition system is fragmented with large no of players. Major players deploying new and advance technologies in market. Prominent manufacturers of automatic number plate recognition system are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise system to their customers. As the threat of automatic number plate recognition increased over the world, companies are forging collaborative agreements with government entities to enhance their presence across major geographies.

In March 2020 a mobile automatic number plate recognition system was introduced by Genetec named as Auto Vu ShapeZ3 which offer innovative insight on vehicle awareness and analytics.

Petard Group LLC have agreement with Telematics technology LLP In May 2020 for intellectual property rights, associated inventory of NAS Box (Nexus ANPR Smart Box)

Overall, the automatic number plate recognition landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 10.4 Billion until 2032. Sales of number plate recognition integration services will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 12.0% from 2015-2021. Moreover, large enterprises will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of automatic number plate recognition services, likely to register a CAGR worth 11.5% from 2022 to 2032. US will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 12.1 Billion during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Industry Report

Automatic Number Plate Recognition by Application Security and Surveillance Vehicle Parking Traffic Management Toll Enforcement Others

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market by Component Hardware ANPR Cameras Frame Grabber Other Software

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market by End User Government Homeland Security Traffic Department Defense Others Commercial Entertainment and Recreation Facilities Dedicated Car perks Others

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market by Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Key Question answered in the survey of Automatic Number Plate Recognition market report:

Sales and Demand of Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Growth of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market

Market Analysis of Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Market Insights of Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Key Drivers Impacting the Automatic Number Plate Recognition market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Automatic Number Plate Recognition market

Restraints Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Growth

Market Survey of Automatic Number Plate Recognition

