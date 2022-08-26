Dyes and Pigments Market with an anticipated CAGR of above 3% across the 2021-2031 forecast period

Fact.MR’s projections on the global pigments and dyes market reveal a positive albeit modest outlook, with an anticipated CAGR of above 3% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. The market is expected to surpass US$ 38 billion by the end of the said period. Growth is expected to be majorly centered across emerging economies in Asia Pacific.

Historically, substantial gains were posted across regions, with the market being valued at slightly above US$ 30 billion as of 2020. Recessionary pressures induced by the COVID-19 pandemic were felt in the initial months, with sluggishness eventually fading away with the resumption of factory operations.

Bulk of demand for dyes and pigments is anticipated to be generated by construction and textile industries. According to Oxford Economics, the global construction market is poised to reach US$ 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, the U.S., and India. Hence, maximum sales are expected across these regions. Likewise, the global textile industry is scheduled to surpass US$ 1 billion in half-a-decade, opening frontiers for future expansion.

Pigments and Dyes Market – Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the pigments and dyes market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering pigments and dyes.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the pigments and dyes market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing pigments and dyes, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of pigments and dyes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering pigments and dyes has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the pigments and dyes market.

Key Market Segments Covered:

Classification Disperse Dyes and Pigments Reactive Dyes and Pigments Sulphur Dyes and Pigments Other Dyes and Pigments Classifications

Application Textile Ink & Paint Leather Paper



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Dyes and Pigments Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Dyes and Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Dyes and Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Dyes and Pigments Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Dyes and Pigments Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Dyes and Pigments Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Dyes and Pigments Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on a: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Dyes and Pigments sales.

