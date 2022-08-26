Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2021 – 2031

The global electronics and electrical ceramics market is expected to reach almost US$ 15 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5%, according to a recent study published by consulting firm Fact.MR. The market is likely to be stimulated by robust developments in global consumer electronics and medical device manufacturing in recent years.

According to the study, sales of electronics and electrical ceramics expanded at approximately 4% CAGR over the past years. Adjusting for COVID-19 induced recessionary downswings, the market topped US$ 10 Bn in 2020. Forecast of FY 2021 predicts the landscape to reach nearly US$ 12 Bn by 2021- end. Emerging economies in the Asian region, particularly China and India, are likely to yield credible expansion opportunities for key manufacturers.

Sales of consumer electronics across China surpassed US$ 400 Bn in 2020, suggest popular estimates, which corresponds to over a third of the global consumer electronics output. Similarly, according to IBEF, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics industry is likely to surpass US$ 21 Bn by 2025. Also, the medical device manufacturing value in India is worth US$ 7 Mn, while it was almost US$ 100 Bn in China.

Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the electronics and electrical ceramics market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering electronics and electrical ceramics.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the electronics and electrical ceramics market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing electronics and electrical ceramics, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Ceradyne Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. and Rauschert Steinbach GmbH are some prominent players operating in the electronics and electrical ceramics landscape.

In February 2021, Kyocera Corporation introduced a new 0.5 mm-pitch floating board-to-board connector series for high-speed 16 GBPS data transmission, which are suitable for automotive applications, for smart cars, EVs ADAS, and AD.

In February 2020, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) established CECYLLS Co. Ltd., a joint-venture company to manufacture and sell cylindrical cell stacks for solid oxide fuel cells.

Market Segments Covered in Study:

End Use Electronics and Electrical Ceramics for Home Appliances Electronics and Electrical Ceramics for Power Grids Electronics and Electrical Ceramics for Medical Devices Electronics and Electrical Ceramics for Mobile Phones Electronics and Electrical Ceramics for Other End Uses

Material Alumina Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Titanate Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Zirconia Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Silica Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Other Materials Electronics and Electrical Ceramics



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Electronics and Electrical Ceramics to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Electronics and Electrical Ceramics to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on a: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Electronics and Electrical Ceramics sales.

