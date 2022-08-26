Periodontal Dental Services Market expanding at an impressive CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global periodontal dental services market exceeded a valuation of US$ 14 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 27 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for periodontal dental services owing to factors such as rising demand for advanced periodontal treatments, increasing popularity of non-invasive periodontal procedures, inflated demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism.

Over the past decade, in view of significant rise in the number of people being affected by periodontal diseases, spending on dental treatment has escalated. There has been a surge in requirement for advanced, artificial intelligence-driven surgical and non-surgical dental treatments. As such, periodontal dental services are anticipated to experience heightened demand from hospitals and dental clinics over the coming years.

While high costs of periodontal dental services continue to be a refraining factor, many countries such as India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Peru, Costa Rica, Thailand, and others are promoting their destinations for dental tourism offering affordable dental treatment packages. This trend of dental tourism, is, in turn, supporting the growth of the market for periodontal dental services in these countries.

Periodontal Dental Services Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Periodontal Dental Services market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Periodontal Dental Services market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Periodontal Dental Services supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Periodontal Dental Services, along with their detailed profiles.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Periodontal Dental Services: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Periodontal Dental Services demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Periodontal Dental Services. As per the study, the demand for Periodontal Dental Services will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Periodontal Dental Services. As per the study, the demand for Periodontal Dental Services will grow through 2029. Periodontal Dental Services historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Periodontal Dental Services consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Periodontal Dental Services Market Segmentations:

On the Basis of Procedure: Surgical Periodontal Dental Services Non-surgical Periodontal Dental Services

On the Basis of End-use Industry: Periodontal Dental Services at Hospitals Periodontal Dental Services at Dental Clinics



