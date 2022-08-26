Global 2K Protective Coatings Market To Record Significant Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The demand for 2K protective coating has witnessed a significant growth in the past few years, due to rising urbanization in developing countries. People are moving towards urban areas from rural areas which has increased the demand for residential and infrastructure projects in developing countries. 2K protective coating plays an important role towards enhancing the life of buildings, swimming pools, marine projects and roads by protecting them from rust, acid rain, hard water, growth of micro-organisms such as algae and fungi and from harsh climate condition.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5857

Demand for epoxy resin in 2K protective has increased in 2K protective coating market due to its various benefits including enhancement of durability of coating as compared to other coatings. Besides, epoxy resins are more effective in protecting surfaces from humidity, acid, alkali and seawater. Epoxy resin is mostly used for marine projects to protect them from any unwanted damages. Owing to these factors, epoxy resin holds highest share in the 2K protective coating market.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global 2K protective coating market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 8 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. North America dominates the consumption of 2K protective coating with the growth in new construction for luxury buildings in past few years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

South Asia is estimated to witness major growth in the forecast period, compared to 2021, accounting over 9.1% growth.

In 2020, North America is anticipated to register highest market share of around 30.8%, followed by Europe.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for 56% of global 2K protective coating market. The European market is expected to offer over US$ 612.4 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

In terms of end use type, marine and building & infrastructure holds around 50% of the overall market share in 2020.

In resin type, the epoxy resin in 2K protective coating is estimated to cover higher market share in 2020, accounted around 38%.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5857

Key Segments Covered

By Resin Type Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Others

By End User Oil & Gas Exploration Petrochemicals Marine Cargo Containers Power Generation Water Treatment Building and Infrastructure Food and Beverage Production Units Others

By Application Abrasion Resistance Chemical Resistance Fire Protection Heat Resistance Corrosion Protection Pipe Coatings Tank Linings

By Region North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5857

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

2K Protective Coatings Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. 2K Protective Coatings Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of 2K Protective Coatings Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of 2K Protective Coatings Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. 2K Protective Coatings Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the 2K Protective Coatings Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the 2K Protective Coatings Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally 2K Protective Coatings Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting 2K Protective Coatings Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on 2K Protective Coatings Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting 2K Protective Coatings Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on 2K Protective Coatings Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on 2K Protective Coatings Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting 2K Protective Coatings Market growth.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: