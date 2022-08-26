NGS Sample Preparation Market To Register Incremental Revenue Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, NGS Sample Preparation Kits sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, NGS Sample Preparation Kits market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Key Market Segments Covered Product Type NGS Sample Preparation Instruments NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents & Consumables

Application NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery NGS Sample Preparation for Diagnostics NGS Sample Preparation for Precision Medicines Others Agriculture Animal Research

End User Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others CROs CMOs

Region North America US Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

NGS Sample Preparation Market – Competitive Landscape Offering new sampling products equipped with the latest technology, collaborations with existing manufacturers, acquisitions and securing regulatory approvals are some key expansion strategies relied upon by prominent market players. Some notable developments are: In April 2021, QIAGEN N.V launched the QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit, a viral genome enrichment and library preparation solution to significantly reduce library turnaround times and plastics use for NGS

Also, Thermo Fisher Scientific approved a definitive agreement to acquire PPD Inc. at a purchase price of US$ 17.4 billion with the objective of enhancing innovation and increase drug development productivity and foster advanced clinical research

In May 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) Inc. acquired Swift Biosciences to augment its NGS library preparation genomics kits for academic, translational and clinical research. IDT is a leader in developing and manufacturing nucleic acid products for academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology, while Swift develops and commercializes NGS Library Prep Kits that maximize data output, provide comprehensive coverage, and reduce sequencing costs. Key Takeaways from Market Study High demand for NGS sample preparation kits, reagents, and consumables

By application, NGS sample preparation for drug & biomarker discovery poised to reach higher echelons

Academic and research institutes to remain primary NGS sample preparation end users

Presence of robust healthcare system to pivot NGS sample preparation product sales across the U.S.

India to extensively deploy NGS sample preparation products to augment prenatal screening

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

NGS Sample Preparation Kits Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. NGS Sample Preparation Kits Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of NGS Sample Preparation Kits’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of NGS Sample Preparation Kits’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. NGS Sample Preparation Kits Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the NGS Sample Preparation Kits market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the NGS Sample Preparation Kits market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally NGS Sample Preparation Kits Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting NGS Sample Preparation Kits demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on NGS Sample Preparation Kits market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting NGS Sample Preparation Kits demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on NGS Sample Preparation Kits market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on NGS Sample Preparation Kits: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting NGS Sample Preparation Kits market growth.

More Valuable Insights on NGS Sample Preparation Kits Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Sales and Demand of NGS Sample Preparation Kits, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

