Sales Scenario Of Global IT Operations and Services Management Market To Remain Incremental Through 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global IT operations and services management market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with ITSM services.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the global IT operations and services management market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

The global IT operations and services management market valued US$ 26.2 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 27.8 Billion by 2022. IT operations and services management (ITOSM) market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 53.2 Billion during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global IT Operations and Services Management Market

by Type : ITSM ITOM

by ITOM Type : Configuration Automation and Discovery Event Management Cloud Provisioning Workload and IT Automation

by Industry Verticals : BFSI Telecom and IT Government Healthcare/ Medical/ Pharmaceutical Aerospace/ Defense Retail/ Wholesale/Distribution Manufacturing Education Hospitality/ Entertainment/ Recreation/ Travel Energy Utilities Others

by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of ITSM services across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of ITSM services during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global IT operations and services management market focus on product development, mergers & acquisition, and collaborations. Players are taking various efforts to collaborate with several technologies provider to offer lucrative results. Recent Key developments among players are:

In January 2020, Freshworks Inc. , disclosed its partnership with Splashtop, a player that provides remote support solutions, remote access, and collaboration. The partnership is expected to offer remote support solutions to the users of Freshworks’ ITSM software.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed its partnership with Splashtop, a player that provides remote support solutions, remote access, and collaboration. The partnership is expected to offer remote support solutions to the users of Freshworks’ ITSM software. In July 2020, SolarWinds expanded its IT operations management portfolio to meet the demands of IT professionals functioning in hybrid IT realities and sustain economic pressures.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading players of the global IT operations and services management market along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering ITSM services have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the global IT operations and services management market.

