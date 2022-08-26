As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global wireless portable medical devices market was valued at US$ 15 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 33 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11%.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for wireless portable medical devices attributable to factors such as increasing adoption of technologically advanced wearables and image-guided therapy systems, coupled with the ongoing trend of accurate and real-time monitoring.

Rising geriatric population, changing lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and environmental factors increase the burden of diseases. Rising need for monitoring the physical activities of individuals for early diagnosis or prevention of diseases is expected to drive demand for wireless portable medical devices.

Continuous development of innovative electronic devices, low-cost medical facilities, and continuous support by various governments is leading towards heavy investments in research & development in healthcare and also wireless portable medical devices.

Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Segmentations:

By Product Therapeutic Wireless Portable Medical Devices Smart Wearable Medical Devices Diagnostic Imaging Wireless Portable Medical Devices Monitoring Wireless Portable Medical Devices Neuromonitoring Wireless Portable Medical Devices Cardiac Monitoring Wireless Portable Medical Devices Respiratory Monitoring Wireless Portable Medical Devices Neonatal Monitoring Wireless Portable Medical Devices Fetal Monitoring Wireless Portable Medical Devices Vital Sign Monitors Wireless Portable Medical Devices Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

By Application Wireless Portable Medical Devices in Cardiology Wireless Portable Medical Devices in Orthopaedics Wireless Portable Medical Devices in Gynaecology Wireless Portable Medical Devices in Urology Wireless Portable Medical Devices in Gastrointestinal Wireless Portable Medical Devices in Neurology



