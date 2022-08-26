Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market to expand at a significant CAGR of around 13% through 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Americas hospital acquired infection testing market was valued at US$ 595 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Infants, elderly people, and people with weak immunity systems are at a greater risk of developing hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Many common antibiotics are resistant to various organisms present in hospitals. Widespread use of antibiotics in hospitals promotes the development of resistant bacteria. Urinary tract infection (UTI), surgical site infections, pneumonia, lung infections, and bacterial infections are commonly acquired hospital infections.

As per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, in hospitals across the Americas alone, 1.7 million patients suffer from HAIs and 99,000 deaths occur every. This high mortality rate associated economic burden has compelled healthcare providers to device an effective strategy to lower infection rates.

The current COVID-19 pandemic crisis is expected to have a moderately positive impact on market growth. This can be attributed to growing number hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the Americas. Prolonged hospital stays and frequent use of ventilators increase the chances of patients acquiring infections. Thus, as the number of hospitalizations is high, demand for HAI testing kits is expected to see a rise.

Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market Segmentations:

By Test MSRA Testing Kits MRSA Real-Time PCR Detection Kits MRSA Rapid Test Kits Staphylococcus aureus Detection Kits Staphylococcus aureus Latex Test Kits Staphylococcus aureus Assay Test Kits Clostridium difficile Testing Kits Clostridium difficile Detection Panels Clostridium difficile Immunoassay Kits Helicobacter pylori Testing Kits Helicobacter pylori Rapid Antigen Test Kits Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies Test Kits Rotavirus/ Adenovirus Real-time PCR Kits RSV RT-PCR Test Kit RSV Ag Rapid Test Kits Strep A Rapid Testing Kits Strep B Rapid Testing Kits Mononucleosis Testing Kits Calprotectin Test Kits

Modality Immunoassay Testing Point-of-care Testing

By Sample Blood Nasal Swabs Urine Stool

By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Specialty Clinics Home Care Settings



