According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global AI-based anti-money laundering (AML) solutions market is anticipated to add 8X value by 2031.

To strengthen the financial systems against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes, artificial intelligence-based anti-money laundering (AML) compliance has been helping the financial system with its robust capabilities. AI-enabled AML technology compliance has changed dramatically with the addition of regulatory layers in the financial jurisdiction. Large and small banks are expected to spend 0.5% to 1.4% of their operating expenses on AI-based AML solutions.

Increasing anti-money laundering activities and the inability to track them is forcing regulators to fine financial institutions, owing to which, these institutions have increased their investments towards the same. Based on researches, American banks are spending nearly US$ 23.5 Bn, followed by European banks at US$ 20 Bn, every year on AML solutions.

Moreover, AI-based AML solutions are majorly used to monitor transactions, detect patterns, and inform management by generating a score of risk so that appropriate steps can be taken at right time. During FY2019 and FY2020, a lot of banks have fully adopted AI in their AML processes to avoid reputation risk and hefty penalties.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6894

AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety , along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6894

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety . As per the study, the demand for AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety . As per the study, the demand for AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions will grow through 2029. AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions Market Segmentations:

By End User Banks Insurance Companies Asset Management Money Service Businesses Securities Other FSIs

By Use Case Transaction Monitoring KYC (Know Your Customer) Fraud, Risk & Compliance Trade AML Capital Markets AML Correspondent Banking AML Fraud Credit Risk Crime Pattern Detection Risk Scoring Customers and Accounts Watch-List Screening Alert Management and Reporting Other Solutions



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6894

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com