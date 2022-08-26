Standalone Trackpad Market expand at a promising CAGR of around 14.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global standalone trackpad market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of over US$ 375 Mn by 2021, and expand at a promising CAGR of around 14.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Trackpads provide a mouse-like interface for navigating programs on laptops. For improved mobility or space limitations, most laptop users prefer trackpads over external devices such as computer mice. Their versatility makes them perfect for a wide variety of tasks, from editing pictures and interacting with PDFs to just surfing the web. For Mac users, Apple provides two pointing devices – Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad, wherein, the mouse is limited to 6 gestures only. The trackpad provides 15 gestures, which is a factor driving its adoption.

Even though Windows OS has around 75% market share, the pricing of Mac-based standalone trackpads is almost 2.2X than that of Windows. Mac devices are generating a value of US$ 120 Mn despite accounting for just 1.5 Mn units in 2021. However, the established customer base of standalone trackpads is Windows users, accounting for around 2/3 market share by volume, set to account for 18 Mn units by 2031.

In today’s technically advanced world, technological advancements are taking place regularly. To address the emerging trends and increasing demand for trackpads, leading standalone trackpad market players have expanded their product portfolios through the launch of several innovative products.

For instance, in 2021, Logitech International launched a combo trackpad case for Apple’s iPad Pro. This newly launched product comes with options such as click-anywhere and can be connected to iPads with a smart connector.

Standalone Trackpad Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Standalone Trackpad market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Standalone Trackpad market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Standalone Trackpad supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety , along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Standalone Trackpad has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Standalone Trackpad Market Segmentations:

By Device Type Standalone Trackpads for Mac Standalone Trackpads for Windows Others

By Sales Channel Brand Outlets Electronic Retailers Online Platforms



