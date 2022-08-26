Purpose-Built Application Market surge at an impressive CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global purpose-built application market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 169 Bn in 2021, and surge at an impressive CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Purpose-built application development services have witnessed high demand largely due to the growing need for more business-specific applications, which registered an annual growth of 18% during the historical period of 2016 – 2020.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, anticipates significant potential in the purpose-built application market, owing to the popularity among all sizes of companies that are mostly looking to scale up their business operations through digital channels. Cloud-based services are likely to see US$ 787 Bn in sales with a market share of more than 67% by 2031.

Purpose-built application developers provide several desktop, web, and mobile applications, wherein, mobile applications accounted for nearly 1/3 market share in SaaS-based, while the remaining 2/3 was captured by desktop applications in 2020. Deployment of purpose-built applications is creating new streams of revenue for companies with increased efficiency. By developing new purpose-built applications as well as improving existing ones, companies are leveraging customized solutions to transform their business prospects.

Purpose-Built Application Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Purpose-Built Application market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Purpose-Built Application market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Purpose-Built Application supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Purpose-Built Application supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Purpose-Built Application has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Purpose-Built Application : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Purpose-Built Application demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand. As per the study, the demand for Purpose-Built Application will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety . As per the study, the demand for Purpose-Built Application will grow through 2029. Purpose-Built Application historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Purpose-Built Application consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Purpose-Built Application Market Segmentations:

By Solution SaaS-based Applications Mobile Applications Desktop Applications Web-based Applications

By Deployment Cloud-based Services On-premise Services

By Industry Vertical BFSI IT & Telecom Automotive Logistics & Transportation Energy & Power Oil & gas Retail Travel & Hospitality Chemicals & Petrochemicals Academics & Research Entertainment Industry Metal & Mining Food & Beverages Aerospace & Defence Electronics & Semiconductors Others

By Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



