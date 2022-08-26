Honeycomb Board Market expanding at a rapid CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

As per industry analysis on the honeycomb board market by Fact.MR, the global market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, expanding at a rapid CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that rising fuel costs and constant push from regulatory bodies over fuel economy have provided an opportunity for lightweight material manufacturers to come up with unique-designed panels, including honeycomb boards.

Honeycomb boards are effectively designed panels that are stronger and lighter than conventional dense metal boards. This has attracted prominent automakers such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen, among others, for product utilization for skins as well as for automotive cores.

Moreover, from a price point of view, honeycomb boards are cost-effective to produce owing to limited raw material utilization coupled with ease of production. This induces demand for honeycomb boards as a better substitute over other conventional boards sold in the market.

Apart from the automotive industry, the aerospace industry has also adopted honeycomb boards for fuselage and partition application, which shall assist aerospace manufacturers to lower deadweight of the aircraft. This is set to create a win-win situation for both, aircraft OEM manufacturers as well airline owners by lowering the cost of production and providing extra weight compliance for an added passenger.

Honeycomb Board Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Honeycomb Board market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Honeycomb Board market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Honeycomb Board supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Honeycomb Board. As per the study, the demand for Honeycomb Board will grow through 2029.

Honeycomb Board Market Segmentations:

Material Metal Honeycomb Boards Aluminum Steel Titanium Aluminum Others Non-metal Honeycomb Boards Plastic PP PVDF PVC Others Non Plastic Carbon Fiber Fiber glass Paper Others

Type Reinforced Honeycomb Boards Non-reinforced Honeycomb Boards

By End-use Industry Honeycomb Boards for Aerospace Honeycomb Boards for Automotive Honeycomb Boards for Marine Honeycomb Boards for Construction Honeycomb Boards for Packaging Others



