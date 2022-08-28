Global Custom Dog Tags Market Is On The Impulse To Showcase Considerable Growth During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The prime reason for elevated sales of the product is a rise in the percentage of lost dogs over the past few years. Approximately 14% of dogs get lost annually out of which 93% are being found by the owners due to dogs tags on them. Leading global economics such as UK has passed the regulation called “The Control of Dogs Order 1992 which make it mandatory for dogs to have tags having the name and address of the owner written on them. This has given a boost to the demand for tags.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Custom Dog Tags Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Custom Dog Tags Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Custom Dog Tags Market and its classification.

Key Segments

By Material

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Gold

Silver

By Type

Traditional Metal Tags

Unique Dog Tag

Dog Collar Nameplate

Sport Themed Tags

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Specialized stores

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

