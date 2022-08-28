Pig Feed Market Is On The Urge To Showcase Substantial Growth Of More Than 5% During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Pork is less expensive than other meats, which contributes to its widespread consumption. Pork demand is being boosted by a strong middle-class population, rising disposable income, and shifting customer preferences. The consumption of pork has relative impact on the production of high quality pig feed enabling promising growth outlook during the forecast period.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Pig Feed Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Pig Feed Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Pig Feed Market and its classification.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pig Feed?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pig feed include AGRAVIS

Alltech Inc.

ANYOU Grou

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF Limited

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen

CP Group

DaChan

DBN Group

ForFarmers

Hi-Pro Feeds

Jinxinnong

Kent Foods

Lallemand Inc.

Land O’ Lakes Purina

New Hope

Novus International Inc.

Nutreco NV

Royal DSM Holdings Limited

TRS Group

Twins Group

Wellhope

Xinnong

Zhengbang Group

The manufacturers have streamlined their supply chain network with the pig farms, animal husbandry organizations and veterinary doctor to gain more market coverage. The market is the highly fragmented with abundant number of players operating regionally based on the competitive pricing of feed.

Also, the continuous increase in the number of variety, flavors, type and food specialty of pig feed food ingredients in the marketplace, as manufacturers of pig feed seek to formulate better products, which will be one of the contributing factors to this market development.

Key Segments

By Life Stage

Weaning

Grow Finish

Commercial Sow

Small Farm or Hobby

By Additive Type

Zootechnical Feed Additives

Sensory Feed Additives

Nutritional Feed Additives

By Supplement

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Acidifiers

Others

By Ingredients

Corn

Milo

Wheats

Oats

Barley

Meat

Others

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade Channels

Online Channel Third Party Website Direct to Customer

Animal Food Stores

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

