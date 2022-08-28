GPS Dog Collar Market Is Set To Witness Gradual Growth During Assessment Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the GPS Dog Collar Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the GPS Dog Collar Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of GPS Dog Collar Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation



By Tracking Type

Real time tracking Wifi tracking Bluetooth tracking

Historic route tracking

By Application

Dog training

Temperature monitoring

Pulse monitoring

Location tracking

Other activity monitoring

By Sales Channel

Offline Super and Hyper Markets Convenience Store Others

Online Direct Sales Third Party E-Commerce Sales



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa South Africa Other Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for GPS Dog Collar?

Demand for dog collars has been witnessing a sudden surge over the past two decade with floating pet culture globally. Increased pet owners demand are deeply acknowledged by existing key players and constantly flourishing the global business potential with high-end GPS installed collars for dogs. With intervention of GPS technology in the dog collars, the pet collar industry is self-witnessing uplift in demand and simultaneously harnessing the combined potential of GPS based collars in business.

Gradually proliferating technological development and heightened deployment capital assets in R&D by key players have generated immense opportunities for GPS intervention in dog collar business. These smart E-collars are constantly unfolding innovation edge which is set to propel the global potential hence owing to widened application offerings.

Key Players



dogtra

tractive

Whistle

PETFON

PETBIZ

GARMIN

fi

HUAN

FINDSTER

Link

PetPace

SportDOG.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

