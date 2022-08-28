Adoption of Energy Storage Systems Market To Surge During Forecast Period Owing To Increased Consumer Demand : Fact.MR

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7328

Competitive Landscape

To gain a competitive advantage in the global landscape, energy storage system manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to broaden their business scope and accelerate their production processes.

In December 2021, LG Energy Solution, a storage battery manufacturing organization, announced the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Siemens AG. This collaboration will be aimed at the digitization of the battery manufacturing process.

What is Driving High Sales of Lithium-ion Batteries?

“Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles Augmenting Consumption of Lithium-ion Batteries”

As the emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation grows, so does the demand for sustainable alternatives. This is primarily driving the popularity of environmentally friendly electric vehicles that comply with new standards established by governments around the world to ensure environmental conservation and pollution reduction.

Because of their high energy density, low standby discharge, high efficiency, and longer life expectancy than most batteries on the market, lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles.

However, the high cost of lithium-ion batteries is expected to stifle global energy storage system market growth.

Will the Battery Energy Storage System Market in India Be Beneficial for Manufacturers?

“Rapid Urbanization & Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Drive Industry Growth”

Because of its large population and developing economy, India is one of the most important markets in the Asian region. Urbanization has accelerated in the country, increasing demand for energy from its massive population.

Carbon-free power is the primary focus of the Indian government as public awareness of sustainable energy grows over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost sales of advanced energy storage systems in the coming years.

